Georgia Mayor Exits Council Meeting After Being Confronted On Alleged Misuse Of Funds South Fulton's Mayor Kobi appears to be dodging questions about his use of city funds.







South Fulton Mayor Kobi, formerly known as Khalid Kamau, walked out of a city council meeting after questions were raised about his spending on city credit cards.

Kobi expressed his disappointment over the criticism. The mayor also cited the state’s and county’s historically Black population as a reason for his disappointment .

“I am so distressed and disappointed that the Blackest city in one of the Blackest states in the United States, heading into Black History Month, we are tearing each other down,” Kobi said.

Councilwoman Helen Willis took issue with Kobi’s statement. In a sharp response, Willis pointed out the source of the council’s frustration, specifically referencing Kobi’s December trip to Africa, which was paid for using county credit cards.

“We’re not tearing you down; you took your Black behind over to Africa for 20 days and didn’t tell anybody,” Councilwoman Willis responded.

County records do not show the proper disclosures from Kobi. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the investigation into Kobi and his alleged misappropriation of county funds. The mayor is accused of using county funds to purchase over $5,000 in plane tickets, a $1,300 drone, and several Amazon items.

The inquiry began after Reshard Snellings, a concerned citizen, noticed Kobi’s extravagant trip to Ghana during the holiday season. Kobi embarked on a 20-day trip to the African country and documented the excursion on his Instagram.

Snellings grew suspicious and contacted Atlanta’s Channel 2 News. The outlet’s investigative team uncovered $26,000 in unexplained expenses on the county’s credit cards.

The mayor addressed constituents via Instagram Live and described the travel guidelines as hindering progress, claiming the language was intentionally tricky.

“We all realize we have not been using the (purchase) card or travel policy the way they’re outlined in the policy because the policy is just unworkable,” he said. “It was written to trip people up and prevent things from getting done.”

