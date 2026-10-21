David Grain, founder and CEO, Grain Management (Photo Credit: Black Enterprise) Tech by Selena Hill SpaceX To Acquire Assets From David Grain’s Investment Firm For $8 Billion SpaceX’s planned acquisition of Grain Management’s wireless spectrum assets signals an ambitious push into mobile connectivity.







David Grain is at the center of an $8 billion telecommunications deal that could reshape the U.S. wireless industry. His investment firm, Grain Management, has agreed to sell its nationwide 800 MHz wireless spectrum portfolio to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, positioning the satellite company to expand its Starlink Mobile ambitions.

The agreement includes up to 14 MHz of low-band spectrum, which can carry signals over long distances and improve cellular reception inside buildings. SpaceX plans to combine the assets with its Starlink satellite network to expand direct-to-phone connectivity and challenge established carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Grain Management, which focuses on communications and related infrastructure, has built its business around acquiring and managing assets that support connectivity since its launch in 2007. Before founding the firm, Grain held executive leadership roles at companies like Global Signal, AT&T, and Morgan Stanley & Co. In March, he joined an elite group of African American billionaires that includes Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, with a whopping net worth of $2.3 billion.

“For nearly 20 years, we have built Grain to see opportunity where others see complexity,” said Grain, according to Data Center Dynamics. “Our spectrum expertise allows us to connect the strategic value of these assets with the technologies and operators that can realize their potential.”

The transaction follows Grain Management’s acquisition of the spectrum portfolio through a $2.9 billion exchange with T-Mobile in August, according to Data Center Dynamics. The subsequent agreement with SpaceX underscores how strategic infrastructure holdings can attract buyers seeking to expand into emerging markets.

Musk described the acquisition as the final piece of Starlink’s spectrum strategy. Following the announcement, shares of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile reportedly fell between 5% and 7.3% in extended trading, reflecting investor concerns about increased competition.

The deal could also create opportunities for businesses supporting wireless expansion, including telecommunications equipment providers, fiber-network contractors, and infrastructure maintenance companies. However, SpaceX will still need regulatory approval and significant investment to build a competitive terrestrial network.

For Grain, the proposed sale represents a major moment in the commercialization of wireless spectrum. For the broader industry, it signals that control of critical connectivity assets could become increasingly valuable as satellite and terrestrial networks converge.

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