Video by Kenneth Meeks David Grain Enters The Black Billionaire Club David Grain crosses the 1% threshold to magnificent wealth. And this is his journey!







David Grain is among the elite African Americans on planet Earth. In just under 20 years since starting his private equity firm, Grain Management, Grain is ranked among the world’s richest people. He’s in the company of Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, not to mention Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison.

Forbes listed Grain as one of 989 U.S. billionaires with a net worth of $2.3 billion. Grain was honored three years ago at the 2023 XCEL Summit for Men with the Earl G. Graves Sr. Vanguard Award. BLACK ENTERPRISE introduced the world to Grain with a video tribute that captures an exciting moment for the billionaire. As we gear up for the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, take a look at how David Grain got started on his course. Perhaps he’ll inspire you to do the same. Who knows? In another 20 years, you just might be the next Black billionaire featured, too.

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