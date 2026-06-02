Lifestyle by Black Enterprise ‘Spanish For Black Girls’ To Host 7th Trip For Professional Black Women The 8-day immersive experience in San Jose, Costa Rica, combines practical conversational Spanish training







As more professional women seek opportunities to expand globally, increase career confidence, and travel with ease, Spanish for Black Girls continues its mission to help Black women become conversationally confident in Spanish through its highly sought-after Costa Rica Spanish Immersion Experience.

For the past five years, founder Kaywanda Lamb has helped professional Black women move beyond fear and classroom memorization into real-world Spanish conversations that create confidence, connection, and cultural freedom in her Spanish course plus community. She’s hosted six immersion trips to Costa Rica and Mexico, and this coming trip, slated for Jan. 16-23, 2027, will be her seventh immersion trip for professional Black women.

The eight-day immersive experience in San Jose, Costa Rica, combines practical conversational Spanish training, cultural exploration, sisterhood, and luxury travel into a single transformational experience designed specifically for ambitious Black women who desire to speak Spanish confidently in business, travel, and everyday life.

“Too many brilliant Black women have spent years studying Spanish without ever feeling confident enough to actually speak it,” said Lamb. “This immersion experience changes that. We create an environment where women feel safe, supported, and empowered to use Spanish in real-life situations while building lifelong memories and friendships.”

The Costa Rica immersion experience includes:

• Daily Spanish conversation workshops

• Guided speaking practice with native Spanish speakers

• Cultural excursions and local experiences

• Boutique accommodations and curated experiences

• Networking and sisterhood with professional Black women

• Real-world Spanish practice in restaurants, markets, shops, and community settings

• Personalized support from an experienced Spanish educator

• 1-year access to the Spanish for Black Girls™ course (optional but recommended)

Unlike traditional language programs, Spanish for Black Girls™ focuses heavily on practical communication and confidence-building. Participants range from beginners to intermediate learners and include attorneys, entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare professionals, and corporate leaders.

Many students report leaving the immersion experience feeling transformed not only in their Spanish ability, but in how they see themselves navigating the world. The immersion trip also reflects a growing trend among professional Black women seeking global experiences, cultural enrichment, and educational travel opportunities that feel safe, empowering, and community-centered.

“I enjoyed Costa Rica. I got everything I wanted. I wanted immersion and vacation, and I got both. I had been in the course for 6 months, practicing with Kaywanda and other professionals, when I decided to join the immersion trip to Costa Rica. It’s been eye-opening learning Spanish on this level with so much support. Getting the chance to practice with native speakers all day, every day, while abroad, and seeing that they understood me was truly rewarding. I highly recommend the Spanish for Black Girls™ course plus community to any Black woman ready to improve her Spanish-speaking skills. It’s an amazing feeling to learn conversational Spanish and be taught by an educator who understands you. I can see the difference in my ability and my confidence in speaking from when I first started,” says Marissa I. of Chicago.

“Our students don’t just leave knowing more Spanish and understanding more about the people and their history,” Lamb added. “They leave transformed. They already know they belong in global spaces, and now they have the confidence to speak for themselves. They realize they can communicate, connect, and move through the world with confidence anytime they wish.”

What the research shows about the Spanish language

According to an article by Enrique Martínez García of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and María Teresa Martínez García of the University of Utah, published in The Observatorio Cervantes at Harvard University, Spanish has a significant impact on business.

Based on a 2018 survey conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs, the report shows that 9 out of 10 U.S. companies need employees who speak languages other than English. Demand for languages like Spanish has grown significantly over the last five years and is expected to continue to grow. The sectors most likely to see an increase in this demand are healthcare and social services (64%), followed by retail (59%), education (57%), professional and technical services (55%), and construction (54%). The American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages report (2019) also reveals that 97% of businesses utilize the non-English-language abilities of their workforce in national markets, while only 54% use them in international markets. The most sought-after language is Spanish, with 85% of companies reporting a need for Spanish-speaking employees. Moreover, 42% of companies that already employ Spanish-speaking workers indicate they are currently seeking more employees with proficiency in the language.

The Costa Rica immersion experience is part of the broader Spanish for Black Girls™ movement, which helps professional Black women learn conversational Spanish through structured coaching, community, immersion, and culturally affirming support, enabling them to navigate new opportunities at home and abroad.

There are a limited number of spots for the upcoming Costa Rica immersion experience. Space is intentionally limited to maintain a boutique and personalized environment.

To learn more about the Costa Rica immersion experience, visit SpanishforBlackGirls.com/costa-rica-trip/.

Lamb is a seasoned, certiﬁed educator with over 20 years of Spanish teaching experience and recently returned from San Jose, Costa Rica, where she took professional Black women in her Spanish for Black Girls™ course abroad for her signature language immersion experience in January 2026.

She launched Spanish for Black Girls™ in 2021 to create a more accessible pathway for Black women to become bilingual and has revolutionized the way Black women learn Spanish. Lamb has been featured on various platforms, including Good Morning America, ABC, and NBC, and is the author of several books. She is a certified principal and has served as an adjunct professor, teaching Spanish to native speakers. She also taught high school Spanish for 16 years and holds a Master’s degree in Spanish Literature from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Spanish for Black Girls™ is a groundbreaking conversational Spanish course and community that teaches ambitious professional Black women the Spanish language for travel, everyday life, and business. Spanish for Black Girls™ is a trusted resource for professional Black women who want to level up their language skills, connect with the Spanish-speaking community, and improve their bottom line. The course covers multiple scenarios in an interactive format to help students learn Spanish, and students have access to live bi-weekly Q&A with Lamb to ask questions and practice with other professional Black women.

To learn more about the course and the immersion trip, visit SpanishforBlackGirls.com.

Also, be sure to follow on Instagram @SpanishForBlackGirls