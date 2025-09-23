News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Outrage As Special Needs Woman Jailed 50 Days For Petty Theft At Target Social media is outraged over a video of a special needs woman jailed 50 days for petty theft at an Orlando Target.







Social media is sounding off over a recently surfaced video of a special needs woman who was jailed for 50 days on a petty theft charge.

A Sept. 20 video posted on X shows Imarah Aaliyah Bryan, 26, facing a judge after spending nearly two months in jail for allegedly stealing $145 worth of merchandise from a Target in Orlando, Florida, according to arrest records.

“They really locked up a special needs woman for 50 DAYS over $49 at Target… make it make sense,” X user Lashy Bills wrote.

“Even worse, honestly. She served 50 days, owes the court for appointing her a defender, owes the police department 339.70 for “investigation”, and some more sh-t,” another user added, along with a photo of the court document. “All over $145.17 worth of sh-t. And she aint even leave the store wit it.”

The video shows Bryan with a public defender as she accepted a no-contest plea, requiring her to pay $339 to Orlando police, a $500 bond, and accept a ban from the Target where she was arrested.

“I’ve been handed a plea form with your name on it. Is this your signature at the bottom?” the judge asks.

“Yes, it is,” Bryan said. “I signed it on just now.”

The judge asked Bryan if she had been forced, threatened, or coerced into signing the plea form, and she gently assured that she had not.

“Okay. And so you understand by signing this, you’d be giving up your right to go to trial and to contest the charges in this case,” the judge asked.

“Yes, I do,” Bryan said.

When the judge informed Bryan that noncitizens could face deportation, she softly replied, “Oh, but I am.”

After confirming that Bryan was of sound mind, “alert, intelligent, and represented by counsel,” the judge issued her ruling.

“I’ll accept your plea of no contest to the charge of petty theft. I’ll sentence you to credit for time served,” the judge said. “You have one day. I’m sorry, 50. You have 50 days time served. I’ll adjudicate you guilty.”

The judge continued. “You’ll also have to pay a cost of investigation of $339.70 to Orlando Police Department. You’re not to return to the Target at 46 50 Millennia Plaza Way.”

The public defender requested that Bryan’s court costs be reduced to a civil debt, which the judge approved. Bryan appeared relieved to finally leave jail after 50 days, while social media expressed outrage that she was incarcerated so long over a petty theft charge.

“And they are just laughing and giggling. Having a good time while putting this poor lady in jail when she needs to be somewhere she can get the help she needs. Our system is sick as hell,” one X user wrote.

“They know damn well that lady don’t know what’s going on, let alone what she signing. Smh the justice system is sooo evil, cruel, & wrong bruh!” added someone else.

