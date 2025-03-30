HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Spelman College Pageants Go Viral On TikTok, Introducing Internet Audience To HBCU Culture The viral videos are shedding new light on the classic HBCU tradition.







It’s springtime at HBCUs nationwide, which means pageant season is rightfully upon us. This year, the pageants at Spelman College have gained a new audience on TikTok due to contestants’ viral videos.

Contestants have showcased their beauty and brains on the social media app, and have attracted new viewers outside of their traditional circles. While the Miss Spelman College pageant will not announce a winner until April 14, the new fans have posted about their favorites as they become immersed in the contest.

The contestants went viral for their illustrious introductions, showcasing their aptitude for the crown. Various competitions are going on throughout the school, including the Miss Black and Gold and Miss Afrolatinidad pageants.

“Your search for the queen is officially done,” expressed contestant #4, Aziyah, a junior political science major from Atlanta, Georgia. “Because like my institution, I come second to none.”

Contestant #6, however, also made her own case for the crown.

“Slow and steady, that’s how queens are made,” asserted Madison, a third-year English major at the all-women’s HBCU. “So I’ve just been patiently waiting, but finally it’s my moment. Oh and trust me, I’m about to own it.”

Those who have never experienced HBCU pageant culture are now getting a taste of the grandeur while loving every second. One asked why the general public is just now finding out about this sector of pageantry.

“How am I supposed to get anything done,” questioned enthused TikToker Suzanne Lambert. “And what I want to know is why has no one made a show about this yet?”

She added, “This is my version of March Madness right now.”

Another user broke down how “encouraging” the content is as it promotes Black excellence.

“This pageant reveal was giving ‘School Daze’ in the best way possible. If you know you know,” shared TikToker Courthouse Couture. “And all of the energy that I have spent on Bama rush and breaking that down, it should be spent on this pageant.”

The pageant enthusiasm on TikTok is similar to the previous “Bama rush” trend where incoming college freshman girls detailed their journeys to joining sororities. Now, the spotlight is on these HBCU women as they race for the crown while gaining national attention.

