Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Spike Lee Reveals Allen Iverson And Kobe Bryant Were His Initial Picks To Star In ‘He Got Game’ Spike Lee reveals the two NBA stars who could've taken the Jesus Shuttlesworth role from Ray Allen.







Ray Allen is celebrated for his iconic performance in Spike Lee’s 1998 cult classic He Got Game. However, the NBA star wasn’t initially who Lee had in mind for the role.

During a recent appearance on The Jim Jackson Show, the Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed that Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant were his original picks for the role of Jesus Shuttlesworth—before ultimately casting Ray Allen.

Iverson was the first NBA star Spike Lee approached for the role. The School Daze director was drawn to Iverson’s boldness and swagger—traits that mirrored the Shuttlesworth character. However, with his focus on basketball and no acting experience, Iverson ultimately turned down the opportunity. Lee also noted that Iverson wanted the role without auditioning.

Lee approached Bryant next, who was beginning his rise to NBA stardom. Known for his maturity and poise beyond his years, Bryant’s growing fame and demeanor made him an ideal fit for the role. But like Iverson, he ultimately decided to prioritize his basketball career and passed on the opportunity.

“Because the role, really it really, you had to give your whole summer,” Lee explained how challenging it was for the NBA players to film. “Yeah, and you at the whole eight months you need to, you know, refurbish your body.”

Lee ultimately cast Ray Allen, a rising NBA guard at the time. Though he had no prior acting experience, Allen delivered a compelling performance, capturing both the athleticism of Jesus Shuttlesworth and the emotional complexity of his fractured relationship with his father, Jake Shuttlesworth (played by Denzel Washington).

The film went on to become a cult classic, celebrated for its powerful exploration of sports, family, and love. Its portrayal of a high school basketball phenom navigating the pressures of college recruitment while confronting deep-seated personal wounds struck a chord with audiences.

