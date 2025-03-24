Allen Iverson Appears At Louisville Sneaker Ball To Help Raise Funds For Boys And Girls Clubs

Earlier this month, NBA legend Allen Iverson was the guest speaker for the Louisville, Kentucky-based Boys and Girls Club’s third annual Sneaker Ball, WLKY reports.

The funds from the event, held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, will support four traditional Boys and Girls Clubs in West Louisville and two new school-based ones located at Breckinridge-Franklin and Engelhard Elementary.

The Justin Thomas Foundation is investing $1.6 million toward the first mobile Boys and Girls Club in Kentucky. The gala also raised $200,000 for the Boys and Girls Club.

“The Justin Thomas Mobile Learning Unit will allow for access to academic success, workforce development, and mentorship for the entire Kentuckiana area,” said the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana.

Iverson told the crowd about the significance of the Boys and Girls Club during his childhood in Virginia.

“…In the rough area that I grew up in, from the time that I got out of school, you know, to the time you go outside and play and get back into the house, so many things can happen, so many temptations,” said Iverson. “And the Boys and Girls Club was an outlet for me. You know what I mean? For that time for me to do something positive.”

With an upcoming Iverson documentary being done by Shaquille O’Neal and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, there is a chance what Iverson spoke about to the crowd will be featured in the film, which will debut on Prime Video.

O’Neal and Curry’s respective production companies, Jersey Legends and Unanimous Media, are producing the project that will tell the story of “The Answer” from his beginnings in Hampton, Virginia, through his rise to the NBA, where he revolutionized the league’s culture.

