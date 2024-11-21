Spike Lee Heads To Saudi Arabia To Preside Over Red Sea International Film Festival

The 2024 Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia will take place in Jeddah’s Old Town of Al Balad from Dec. 5–14. The festival announced that famed director and producer Spike Lee would preside over the jury of films.

According to Variety, the festival, in its fourth year, will have Lee preside over the features competition jury, which will showcase 16 films.

We are excited to announce that Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Spike Lee will preside over the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Red Sea: Features Competition Jury this year.#RedSeaIFF24 returns from December 5 to 14.#TheNewHomeOfFilm pic.twitter.com/gRWW6G5BCf — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm) November 21, 2024

In a written statement, Lee said: “Having been lucky enough to experience first-hand the incredible filmmaking, atmosphere, and creativity at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2022, it’s a privilege to be returning this year as president of the jury. Alongside creating a melting pot for cultures to come together in celebration of our important art-form, it’s vital to continue to platform young and emerging filmmakers who are finding their voice in the industry, and it’s exciting to see first-time directors from across the Arab region, Asia and Africa as part of the competition lineup this year. I’m looking forward to diving into the program and making what I’m sure will be some very tough decisions alongside the leading luminaries on the jury.”

The Red Sea Film Festival features the world premiere showing of Egyptian director Karim Shenawy’s musical drama “The Tale of Daye’s Family.” The film festival will end with a screening of Michael Gracey’s profile of British pop star Robbie Williams, “Better Man.”

During the festival, Lee will be in conversation with Viola Davis.

“Looking towards our fourth edition, we’re honored to welcome the legendary Spike Lee as our president of jury for the festival this year,” said Jomana Al Rashid, chairwoman of the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Lee, who is known to be a big New York Knicks fan, was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a superfan for his devotion to the Knicks. He, along with Billy Crystal, Alan Horwitz, and Jack Nicholson, was enshrined in the James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery in October.

