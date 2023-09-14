Giannis Antetokounmpo Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

The “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, has revealed that he and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, will get married. Later this year, they are expecting their third child.

According to People, the engagement announcement came during a press conference on Sept. 11 that the couple attended to promote their work with Milwaukee’s Diaper Mission. While speaking at the podium, the basketball player let the cat out of the bag–Antetokounmpo referred to Riddlesprigger as his fiancée.

“Soon [I’m going] to be married to this beautiful woman next to me,” the Greek-Nigerian NBA player said.

The couple, who already have two sons—Liam Charles, 3, and Maverick Shai, 2—also revealed that their next child will be a girl.

“I know my two boys are gonna be extremely excited to meet their little sister, and protect her and spend time with her and play with her, and you know, grow up with her,” he told the audience.

The news comes as Antetokounmpo said on a recent podcast, 48 Minutes, that he will be working out with NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

NBA.com reported that he is excited to learn key moves from one of his childhood idols.

“This season for the training camp, I have a trip that I’m going to go down to Houston and try to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon,” Antetokounmpo said. “I love his game, and if I can kind of take a few things from his game or learn anything from the few days I’m going to spend with him, it’s going to be a blessing.”

The “Greek Freak” and Olajuwon, who is Nigerian American, share a distinction that only one other NBA player has done as well. They are two of only three players in NBA history to win the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season. The other legendary player to share that feat is Michael Jordan.

RELATED CONTENT: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brothers Become Owners In TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club Alongside Serena And Venus Williams