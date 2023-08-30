Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brothers Become Owners In TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club Alongside Serena And Venus Williams

It’s become a family affair! Well, sorta…

Earlier this summer, Serena and Venus Williams announced that they had become partners, along with Serena’s two children, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. and Adira, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, in The Los Angeles Golf Club, a new tech-inspired golf league. TGL was started by Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports and the PGA Tour. Now, another family has joined the team, the Antetokounmpo Brothers.

According to an Instagram post by the “Greek Freak,” Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, are now investors in The Los Angeles Golf Club.

We want to make golf our own and for everybody 💪🏾💪🏾🏌🏾‍♂️@Thanasis_ante43, @Kostas_ante13, @alex_ante29 and I are excited to announce our involvement as investors in @WeAreLAGC – the inaugural team of @TGL. We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/mxaZZ7Mo4k — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 29, 2023



The NBA player’s brother, Thanasis, also a basketball player (he recently re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks), discussed the latest TGL partnership with Reddit founder and Serena’s husband, Ohanian, on his latest podcast, “Thanalysis.”

Thrilled to partner with @alexisohanian, @serenawilliams, @Venuseswilliams, @OlympiaOhanian and my brothers on @WeAreLAGC 🙌🏾🏌🏾‍♂️⛳️ Hear all about it and @TGL in the latest ‘Thanalysis’ with Alexis Ohanian as we discuss partnering, Reddit, AI and more 👉🏾 https://t.co/V1qIand8o4 pic.twitter.com/dfzo5F8L8P — T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) August 29, 2023