Wilt Chamberlain’s Jersey From His Rookie Season Sells For $1.79M

Legendary NBA player Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie jersey has been sold for an estimated $1.79 million at a recent auction. The minimum bid for the “Big Dipper’s” paraphernalia was $200,000. SCP Auctions recently announced the final sale on its Twitter account.

🚨 This historic Wilt Chamberlain rookie game worn uniform set a new record for any vintage basketball game worn item in tonight’s special auction! 🚨#thehobby #whodoyoucollect pic.twitter.com/vr7RK1ZkYa — SCP Auctions (@SCPAuctions) June 18, 2023

According to CBS News Philadelphia, the item is a home uniform from the 1959–60 season. According to SCP Auctions, the record-setting jersey was originally sold to filmmaker Rob Gough.

After averaging 37.6 points and 27 rebounds per game, Chamberlain was voted the MVP and Rookie of the Year during the 1968–69 season.

“The market for premium game-worn memorabilia remains strong, as shown by this sale of Wilt’s rookie uniform,” SCP President David Kohler said. “His unfathomably great rookie season was record-breaking and will always be remembered.”

TMZ reported there were 16 bids for the items before selling for $1.79 million.

The NBA Hall of Famer, arguably one of the best centers to hit the hardwood floor, played for 14 seasons in the league. He was a 13-time All-Star, took home the rebounding title 11 times, and led the league in scoring seven times.

On July 16, 2023, Goliath, a three-part sports documentary on Chamberlain, will premiere, and the docuseries will be available to subscribers of Paramount+.

Although Chamberlain passed away in 1999, through the use of artificial intelligence, the audience will hear Goliath in his voice. The story will take us through his breakthrough as an athlete and a high school basketball player and Chamberlain’s cultural impact. The docuseries will follow him through his dominance of college, the NBA, and the many records he shattered.

RELATED CONTENT: Wilt Chamberlain is the Goat and ‘Goliath’ in Upcoming Docuseries on Showtime Sports