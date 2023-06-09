Wilt Chamberlain Is The Goat and ‘Goliath’ In Upcoming Docuseries

Goliath, a three-part sports documentary on NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, will premiere in summer 2023 to any subscriber of Paramount+ With Showtime, according to Showtime Sports.

Arguably the greatest center in basketball, Goliath will debut July 16, followed by two more weekly episodes.

Former NBA player Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel production company are producing Goliath along with Village Roadshow Television, Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports, Happy Madison Productions, and Heeltap! Entertainment.

“It was an honor and privilege for my team and me to share Wilt’s incredible legacy with the world,” said Garnett in a written statement. “Wilt’s cultural impact as a prominent outspoken African American athlete was revolutionary, especially during a time when social strength was not popular. There is no KG, [Michael] Jordan, Hakeem [Olajuwon], LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], or Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] if Wilt doesn’t pave our way. We all stand on his strong shoulders. We all owe a very special thanks to Barbara Lewis and Wilt’s family for allowing us the full access and trust which was crucial to tell this extraordinary story. GOLIATH is not only a tribute to Wilt’s extraordinary career but also a celebration of the mark he left on and off the basketball court and the world.”

Although Chamberlain died in 1999, through the use of artificial intelligence, the audience will hear Goliath through his voice.

The story will take us through his breakthrough as an athlete and a high school basketball player as well as Chamberlain’s cultural impact. The docuseries will follow him through his dominance of college, the NBA, and the many records he shattered.

There will be contributions from various notable figures, including Garnett, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Bill Walton, Lisa Leslie, Oscar Robertson, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, and the late Jim Brown.

If you’re a Wilt Chamberlain fan, or simply get a better understanding of a basketball legend, get your popcorn ready.