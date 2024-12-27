Sportscaster Greg Gumbel Passes Away At 78

CBS Sports personality Greg Gumbel has passed away at 78 years old. The television anchor, husband, and father succumbed to cancer, according to a joint statement released by his wife, Marcy, and daughter, Michelle.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

Born in New Orleans on May 3, 1943, Gumbel’s family relocated to Chicago where he spent his childhood with his brother, known sportscaster Bryant Gumbel.

He attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. After which he began his five decades-long career in sports announcing and journalism.

The anchor joined CBS Sports in 1989. Gumbel was a sought-after talent due to his expertise, professionalism, and wit. The Emmy winner’s resume includes an exhaustive list of hosting and announcing duties.

CBS 1989-1993, 1998-Present: He worked with “The NFL Today,” Super Bowl XXVI , Super Bowl XLVII, Super Bowl 50, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, NBA regular-season, playoff games, College World Series championship games, and Daytona International Speedweek.

NBC 1994-1996: He worked on “NFL on NBC,” NBA on NBC, World of Figure Skating, 1996 Atlanta Olympics, NBC’s Super Bowl pre-game shows, and Major League Baseball All-Star Games

The iconic sports announcer was the first African-American sportscaster to provide play-by-play coverage in any major sports championship, when he took on duties for Super Bowl XXXV.

David Berson, CEO and president of CBS, released a statement celebrating Gumbel’s monumental achievements in broadcasting.

“A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time. He was a familiar and welcoming voice for fans across many sports, including the NFL and March Madness, highlighted by the Super Bowl and Final Four,” Berson said.

While his work in the studio should be celebrated, it is worth noting Gumbel was also an avid philanthropist. He served 12 years on the board of trustees for the March Of Dimes. He was also a member of the sports council for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital for 18 years.

