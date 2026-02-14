News by Kandiss Edwards Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault On His Personal Chef The arraignment was postponed from late January so that Diggs could participate in Super Bowl LX, where the Patriots were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks.







New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom Feb. 13, where he formally entered a not guilty plea to multiple criminal charges.

Diggs pleaded not guilty to strangulation and assault charges due to an alleged altercation with his former personal chef. The incident reportedly took place on Dec. 2, 2025, at Diggs’s Dedham, Massachusetts, residence following a dispute over unpaid compensation.

During the arraignment at Dedham District Court, Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, ESPN reported. Court records indicate the unnamed chef told police Diggs entered her room, located in his home, where they began to argue over wages. During the argument, she claimed he struck and placed his arm around her neck in a chokehold, causing her difficulty breathing. Diggs vehemently denies all claims. Diggs’ attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters, “He is completely innocent of these false allegations that have been alleged against him. We’re confident that after the facts and evidence reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated.”

Additionally, Schuster reiterated the player’s denial of wrongdoing outside the courtroom, calling the accusations “unsubstantiated and financially motivated.” The New England Patriots organization also issued a statement affirming its support for the receiver while emphasizing cooperation with authorities.

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll released Diggs on his own recognizance, ordering him not to have contact with the alleged victim. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 1.

The arraignment was postponed from late January so that the NFL star could participate in Super Bowl LX, where the Patriots were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, along with legal troubles, Diggs is facing other personal battles. The Patriot had a public falling out with his high-profile girlfriend Cardi B, and is facing multiple paternity issues as he allegedly fathered more than 4 children in 2025.

