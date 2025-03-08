Steph Curry’s New Office Headquarters ‘Cements’ His Commitment To San Francisco

New renderings showcase the 25,000-square-foot office and event space Stephen Curry is developing, highlighting his commitment to San Francisco and efforts to revitalize the city’s commercial real estate sector.

The NBA champion is relocating his 30 Ink collective to a new building at 600 20th St. in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, the SF Chronicle reports. Newly revealed renderings showcase plans for a ground-up development that will serve as the headquarters for Curry’s eight businesses and 13 entities.

The company plans to demolish the existing 9,200-square-foot, two-story masonry and concrete building currently on the site and replace it with a five-story structure. The new building will feature a ground-floor community and event space and accommodate Curry’s 60-person team across his various companies.

It will include 2,680 square feet of lab space, nearly 9,000 square feet of office space, about 3,300 square feet for arts activities, and a three-bedroom unit on the fifth floor for out-of-town business partners. The plan also includes a roof deck and green roof space.

“This is a pivotal step for 30 Ink in terms of our evolution — it cements our commitment to be in the Bay Area and San Francisco specifically,” said Tiffany Williams, chief operating officer for 30 Ink.

“Stephen’s career is winding down — he has more years behind him than ahead of him — and we are saying that work doesn’t stop. We are going to be here and continue working and growing and elevating the under.”

The company, which focuses on athlete management, branding, lifestyle, impact, media, philanthropy, and technology, operates under the mantra “elevate the under.” After relocating its headquarters from Howard Street in the SoMa neighborhood to the Dogpatch district, Williams hopes the move will demonstrate Curry’s commitment to the Bay Area.

“We are not afraid to do work and build in San Francisco,” she said.

Williams also hopes the move inspires others to join in revitalizing San Francisco’s struggling office vacancy and commercial real estate development, which has largely stalled since the pandemic.

“We hope that attracts more businesses to seek out opportunities in the city,” she said.

