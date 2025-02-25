Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Steph Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf Tour Swings Back To UK For Junior Golfers Showcase The tournament will bring more international players to the junior golfing series.







The UNDERRATED Golf Tour, the series created by NBA star Steph Curry to empower junior golfers, will return to the greens of the United Kingdom for a second showdown.

The tour will showcase emerging golfers globally, allowing them to play the sport and expand the reach of golf for the next generation. According to Golf Business, the tour will raise the stakes for rising athletes to display their skills at historic venues. These courses include England’s Foxhills Country Club & Resort in May and Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland in August.

Although Curry holds multiple NBA titles and MVP awards, the golf enthusiast has used his platform to grow another sport he loves. Furthermore, he wants young people of color across the world to take part in its future.

“I’m thrilled to see the UNDERRATED Golf European Tour return for its second year and to partner with United Airlines as our presenting sponsor,” said Curry. “The goal of this tour is to offer incredible opportunities to emerging golfers, allowing them to compete and develop their skills in some of the most historic and beautiful locations in the world. I’m excited to see the talent that will emerge from this tour and to continue to make golf a more inclusive and accessible sport.”

Curry is working to eliminate this gap in a sport traditionally reserved for white and wealthier participants. Fostering and uplifting inclusivity at its core, UNDERRATED began in the United States in 2023. Since its inception, it has hosted 16 tournaments, including the prestigious Curry Cup. With presenting sponsor United Airlines, Curry hopes this return to these storied golf courses will continue amplifying golf’s rising stars.

In step with the first tour, the boy and girl winners of these UK tournaments will travel to the U.S. to compete in the Curry Cup later this year. The competition will bring out the brightest junior golfers to compete for the now-international crown.

“The Curry Cup is the ultimate goal for many of these golfers, and I’m excited to see how they’ll perform on the global stage and then come together in the US for a final showdown,” added Curry. “This is about more than just winning—it’s about bringing fresh talent to the forefront, inspiring the next generation of golfers, and showcasing the diversity of the game. We want the UNDERRATED Golf European Tour to be a stepping stone for these young players to take their game to new heights.”



Curry has fellow sports stars as ambassadors to join the barrier-breaking movement. With European professional golfers like Henni Koyack and Gareth Bale aiding recruitment, Curry has taken junior golfing to international acclaim.

