Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Stephen Curry Gives NBA OG Allen Iverson His Flowers Before Warriors-76ers Game







Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry paid homage to NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson (A.I.) before a recent basketball game when his team played against A.I.’s former NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Sports Illustrated, the three-point specialist wore a jacket that recognized the iconic Iverson, also called A.I., before artificial intelligence took over our recent lexicon. The outerwear was a blue varsity jacket with white sleeves, a big red letter ‘A’ where his nickname, “The Answer,” was displayed, and his uniform’s No. 3 on the sleeve.

Steph ARRIVES in Philly. 📸 Paying homage to “The Answer” Allen Iverson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6gkFmqkGlG — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2025

Although his team lost the game by a score of 126-119, he scored 29 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out 13 assists, and got one steal. He expressed to reporters his admiration for Iverson after the game. It was previously reported that the sharpshooter and another NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal, are producing a documentary on Iverson for Prime Video, and he mentioned that while talking to reporters.

“He’s always been someone that shows so much love and gone out of his way to give me praise and admiration, the same way I had for watching him play,” Curry said to the press after the game. “I got to play with him a couple of times before he retired, which is crazy to think back on those experiences. I didn’t get to see him tonight, but being in Philly and all, the iconic career he had here, so showing some love back.”