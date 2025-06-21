Stephen A. Smith’s Daughter Upstages Analyst During Broadcast Of Game 6 NBA Finals

While in conversation before the Indiana Pacers took on the Oklahoma Thunder, Samantha introduced herself in pretty much the same way her father carries himself on the mic when the cameras are rolling. As an exasperated Stephen A. brings her in camera view, she calmly slides over with the type of confidence she may have gotten from dear old Dad!

She said, “Hi guys, I’m Samantha.” As her father takes the mic from in front of her, she interjects and says, “I’m talking here,” in a way that clearly reminds you that she is her father’s child. “I’m Stephen’s daughter, and I’m so happy to be here. I’ve made so many friends.”

Stephen A takes the mic away from her again and reminds her that she “just got” there before she tells the world that she was happy to be there.

Stephen A Smith’s daughter Samantha embarrasses him on live TV, put her on the halftime show pic.twitter.com/fzN6sTawG2 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) June 19, 2025

As Samantha is giving her reasons as to why she feels that Oklahoma would win, an exasperated Stephen A. looks on as he seemingly looks at her like a spoiled child who always gets her way, albeit by him, who more than likely did the spoiling.

UPDATE: Samantha Smith comes back on NBA Countdown to the pick the Thunder, Stephen A picked the Pacers pic.twitter.com/9iLOwc20uc — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) June 20, 2025

Well, as much as people may have been rooting for Samantha to be right with her prediction, Stephen A. was correct as the Pacers beat the Thunder by a score of 108-91.

