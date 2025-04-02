Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Stephen Curry Has Historic Night After Scoring 52 Points In Latest Victory This was the 10th time he scored over 50 points in a game after turning 30 years old as he passes Jerry West to land on Top 25 on the NBA all-time scoring list







It was another historic record-breaking night for future NBA Hall of Famer Stephen Curry. He did something no NBA player has ever done: he scored more than 50 points in a game for a record 10 times after turning 30 years old.

According to Sporting News, the 52 points he scored against the Memphis Grizzlies April 1 marked the 10th time he has done so in an NBA game as the Golden State Warriors defeated their opponents, 134-125. He has already topped Wilt Chamberlain, who did so with seven games. NBA legend Michael Jordan has six games in which he scored over 50 after turning 30. He is joined by current players Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) and James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers).

But the history-making night does not just stop there.

NBA.com reported that, along with adding to that record, Curry, the all-time leader in 3-point shots made, just passed Lakers legend Jerry West to overtake his spot as he moved into the Top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. This was also his 10th career game with at least 50 points and 10 3-pointers. The closest player to that mark is his former teammate, Klay Thompson, who currently has three of those games.

“I got a little emotional about that,” Curry said about topping West. “It was special. In his memory. What he meant to our organization, the league, and the world of basketball. That’s the logo.”

Making moves ⚡️ Stephen Curry has passed Jerry West for 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1D311naCbI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 2, 2025

Curry also scored at least 10 3-pointers in 27 games throughout his career. Out of the 105 games in which a player has reached that mark, he is responsible for more than a quarter. He also broke a tie with Jordan when he posted his 8th career game, scoring 50 points on 50% field goal percentage, while shooting 60% from the 3-point line. Jordan had only seven of those games with those stats.

Yahoo Sports also reported that Curry became the third player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game. The other players to hit that stat line are Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks) and 1975 NBA Finals MVP Rick Barry, who also played for the Golden State Warriors.

He finished the contest with 50 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.

🚨 STEPH CURRY MASTERCLASS IN MEMPHIS 🚨 🍳 52 PTS

🍳 12 3PM

🍳 10 REB

🍳 8 AST

🍳 5 STL A stellar performance from the Warriors superstar as he propels GSW to the #5 seed in the West! pic.twitter.com/fGYztIWpJu — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Gimme The Loot! Texas UPS Employee’s $200K Luxury Theft Ring Lands Him In Lockup