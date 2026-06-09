News by Edwian Stokes Steph Curry’s $400M Li-Ning Deal Redefines The Sports Business Empire The Golden State star prioritizes global equity and brand autonomy







Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has officially ended the most high-profile sneaker free agency in modern NBA history. Curry agreed to a landmark 10-year endorsement contract with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning worth more than $400 million, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared on X.

This long-term agreement provides a global foundation for the next phase of Curry Brand, giving Curry significant influence over international growth and brand autonomy. While high-value athlete-brand partnerships are common, like LeBron James’s reported lifetime Nike contract and Michael Jordan’s creation of the Jordan Brand, Curry’s deal stands out for its scale, operational control, and international reach. Industry sources say Curry declined at least one other lucrative offer to prioritize long-term control and expansion, especially in global retail markets.

Stephen Curry's Li-Ning deal is worth over $400 million over 10-years 🤑



Curry reportedly had other brands offer similar amounts but he chose to move forward with the Chinese brand.



His previous Under Armour deal was $300M over 12-years 👀



(via Shams) pic.twitter.com/nvBzqxGYzu — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) June 2, 2026

The agreement lets Curry Brand expand beyond basketball footwear into athleisure and golf, broadening its product range and market presence. It also includes plans for standalone retail stores in the United States and China. Curry now has the authority to independently sign and recruit both male and female athletes. This strategy creates new revenue streams and boosts brand visibility by targeting top U.S. high schools, WNBA, and collegiate talent in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era.

This strategic move to Asia follows a mutual split with Under Armour, ending a 13-year partnership amid corporate restructuring and a decline in brand value. During free agency, Curry sparked market speculation by wearing various shoe brands, including Nike Kobe 6 “Mambacita” sneakers on a road trip to San Antonio.

Curry’s decision was informed by performance testing and peer feedback. He tested signature footwear from Golden State teammate Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade (both Li-Ning athletes), who led Li-Ning’s initial NBA expansion with the “Way of Wade” line. “A company truly rooted in sports and innovation,” Curry announced via social media. “Together, we will continue the Curry Brand mission with stories, platforms, and products that will inspire the next generation around the globe.”

Sports Center host Treavor Scales breaks down Steph Curry’s new shoe deal and looks back at some of his favorite shoes of NBA greats.

From a market perspective, the 10-year agreement challenges the multibillion-dollar model established by Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand at Nike. At 38, Curry’s contract extends beyond his NBA career. By securing full ownership of his intellectual property and a leadership role in brand expansion, Curry is partnering with an international company ready to launch standalone retail stores. He leverages his cultural influence in major Eastern markets to build a global lifestyle brand that will outlast his playing years.

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