Sports by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Stephen Curry Launches New Scholarship Program Aimed At Supporting Underserved Bay Area Students The school announced the launch of the Davidson College Curry Scholars Program in partnership with Curry.







Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is expanding his impact beyond basketball by helping Bay Area students access higher education through a new scholarship initiative with his alma mater, Davidson College.

The school announced the launch of the Davidson College Curry Scholars Program in partnership with Curry, a nonprofit organization, College Track, and the Oakland Unified School District. The program will provide full scholarships and college support services to high-achieving students from under-resourced Bay Area communities.

According to Davidson College, 5 to 10 students will be selected each year, starting with the high school graduating class of 2027. Scholarship recipients will receive funding for tuition, housing, meals, books, and other academic expenses, including a computer allowance and opportunities for campus visits.

Curry attended Davidson from 2006 to 2009, where he became the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer before leaving for the NBA, where the Golden State Warriors selected him in the 2009 NBA Draft. He later completed his sociology degree in 2022.

In a video released with the announcement, Curry said he and his wife, Ayesha, have focused their philanthropic efforts in Oakland for years through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The couple stated that the scholarship program aligns with their mission of increasing opportunities for young people.

“Davidson College is part of who I am, not just as an athlete, but as a family member, a leader, and as someone who cares deeply about this community. I want you to have the opportunity for the same kind of life-changing experience that I had … I’m super excited about this scholarship program and hope that you will look to learn more about this incredible opportunity and apply,” Curry states in the video.

Davidson officials mentioned that the initiative also aims to strengthen pathways for first-generation college students. More than 22% of the college’s current first-year students are eligible for Pell Grants, according to the institution.

College Track President and CEO Shirley M. Collado said the partnership shows a shared commitment to helping underserved students succeed through higher education. Meanwhile, Davidson President Doug Hicks praised Curry’s ongoing dedication to Oakland youth.

Applications and financial aid materials for the first class are due on Sept. 21, with an in-person selection process scheduled in Oakland on Oct. 20.

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