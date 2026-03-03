Golden State’s Steph Curry Out For An Additional 5 Games

An injury has kept Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry out of the last 10 games, and the team has stated that he will be out for at least five more.

The team announced Curry has been missing in action due to patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising in his right knee. The knee was recently evaluated, and although the athlete has made progress, Curry’s condition will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

ESPN caught up with the future NBA Hall of Famer over the weekend to discuss his knee and when he expects to be back.

“This is a weird one,” Curry said when approached during the team’s Feb. 28 contest. “It’s kind of unpredictable how it’ll heal.”

The team has been 4-6 as his knee continues to heal, but the club is taking a steady approach before bringing him back to play.

“It’s going to be a little longer,” Curry said. “Right now, with this one, it’s about each day. Can you stack good days? I’ve done that. Hopefully they can unleash me on the court soon and hopefully get back sooner than later.”

The Warriors are still in playoff contention with an overall record of 31-29. They are currently the eighth seed as the playoffs approach. The team still has time to rise in the standings, but it also wants Curry to have fresh legs for a legitimate playoff push in a couple of months.

“Trying to stay in shape, strengthen everything else around the body, knowing at this stage, once you get back, it’s a full sprint to the playoffs,” Curry said. “Once I get back on the court, it’s a little bit of a pain tolerance thing. But it’s just something you don’t want lingering because it can get worse.”

The Warriors have already lost one of their key men in Jimmy Butler, who is out for the season after he tore his ACL in January. The franchise will also look for help from the recent trade acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis, who has not been playing due to illness.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. ‘Shyne’ Barrow Charts An Impressive Course For Diasporic Excellence At Island Music Conference 2026