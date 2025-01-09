Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Stephen “tWitch” Boss Supporters Call Out ‘Money Hungry’ Widow Amid Interview And Tell-All Book 'This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.'







Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s widow is facing backlash from his family and supporters over her tell-all book and interview, in which she accused him of being a drug addict.

Allison Holker came under fire on Tuesday shortly after her candid interview with People went live. In addition to Boss’ cousin, Elle, who took to X to defend her late family member, his close friend Courtney Ann Platt echoed Elle’s statements in a scathing and lengthy Instagram post.

“This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life,” Platt wrote.

She went on to second Elle’s claims of Holker requiring Boss’s family to sign NDAs to attend the former dancer and DJ’s funeral. Platt also accused Hoker of mistreating Boss’s mother before bringing her attention to the widow’s new book where she accuses Boss of using drugs prior to his death by suicide in December 2022.

“Here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend,” Platt wrote.

Platt also blasted Holker for dropping Boss’ last name from her “social media platforms 48 hours after he passed” and for “shamelessly sharing the pages” of Boss’ journal in her tell-all book.

“This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted. No matter how bad he was hurting. Not for second. You’re a living, breathing bulldozer,” Platt, a former New York Knicks City Dancer, added.

“Stick to your own demons. Shame on you Allison, shame on your money hungry team. Let my friend Rest in Peace not your PR.”

Many of Boss’s family members and some friends expressed support for Platt’s post, including Boss’s brothers, who shared it on their Instagram Stories and Boss’s cousin, Zachary Boss Silas, who also revealed that he had to sign an NDA to attend the late star’s funeral as Holker claimed it was necessary to “protect his legacy.”

Ryan Guzman, who co-starred in Step Up Revolution with Boss, also blasted Holker’s interview on his Instagram Stories, saying her tell-all book made him “sick to his stomach” and that he felt “the same way” as Platt described in her lengthy Instagram caption.

Boss died Dec. 13, 2022, leaving behind three children he shared with Holker. He was 40 years old.

