tWitch’s Mom Condemns Widow’s ‘Misleading’ Claims About Her Son

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, says Allison Holker is spreading “misleading” and “hurtful” claims about the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum, and as his mother, she will not allow the accusations to go unaddressed.

Boss Alexander says that for the past two years, her focus has been strictly focused on family healing and connection after tWitch died in 2022. However, she is speaking out on behalf of her son after Holker, the 36-year-old widow of the late dancer, spread false accusations about tWitch’s alleged drug stash in a recent interview discussing her new book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.

“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” Boss Alexander wrote in a Jan. 9 post on Instagram. She said the recent publications are untrue and “have crossed every line of decency.” Her statement continues, “We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.” Boss Alexander concluded, “When I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

In the Jan. 7 interview with People, Holker claims that as she searched their closet for an outfit to dress her husband in for his funeral, she discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs that Boss allegedly stashed in their home. “It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed,” she told the outlet. Holker went on to accuse her husband of “hiding so much” and “trying to self-medicate and cope” with feelings.

The claims have led family, friends, and fans to defend the late DJ, including “Wicked” assistant choreographer Comfort Fedoke. On Instagram, Fedoke stated that “something felt off from the very beginning ” and called out Holker’s disrespect toward tWitch’s mother and family.

As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, another close friend, Courtney Ann Platt, released a statement in the late DJ’s defense. In it, she calls out Holker’s behavior toward tWitch’s mother, who she allegedly treated “like garbage this entire time.” Both Fedoke and Platt noted the NDA loved ones, including his mother, were forced to sign to attend the funeral. Their statements followed a statement from a cousin, Darielle, who released several posts addressing Holker’s attempt to “tarnish his legacy.”

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer died by suicide in December 2022. According to a Jan. 8 post by Darielle, she was at the small funeral service for those close to tWitch. However, Holker held a separate service for the “others.”

