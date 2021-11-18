Steve And Lori Harvey Invest In Consumer Electronics Start Up MOON UltraLight

​​​​​Family Feud host Steve Harvey and his stepdaughter Lori are beefing up their holdings by investing in the makers of MOON UltraLight.

The product, listed among the Time Magazine Best Inventions of 2020, is reportedly a portable lighting accessory with touch controls that help users embellish how to capture photos and videos.

The investment is among a portfolio of various Black-owned businesses that are part of Harvey Ventures. Others include Brother Bakes, 23andMe, and Wish, based on the firm’s website.

MOON Ultra was co-founded by Edward Madongorere and Dishen “Dixon” Yang, MSN reported.

According to Time, the devise is “a sleek clip-on that attaches to any phone or laptop and casts just the right amount of light on a subject. The rechargeable device brightens or dims at the touch of a finger and adjusts between cool and warm light. And at the size of a small cherry, the $59 clip-on is much smaller and less intrusive than many other lighting tools on the market.”

The timing of the devise was fitting for Lori Harvey.

“With the fast-paced growth that digital innovation continues to bring into our creator economy, it was important to me to align myself with a company that prides itself on empowering not only its internal team, but its direct consumers to be the best versions of themselves,” per MSN . “And for me, that is MOON Ultra.”

A steady player of investing in Black-owned companies, Steve Harvey reflected on the investments.

“It was important for me to partner with a company like MOON Ultra, which serves as a leader in luxury electronics,” MSN reported. “Everything they’re building serves to help and help highlight Black culture. Edward and Dixon have invented a product that people need. Now they are developing amazing tools to enhance our mobile experiences. I am so excited to partner with my daughter, Lori Harvey, to ignite these innovative founders and their dynamic company.”

For his part, MOON Ultra CEO Edward Madongorere stated, “We are incredibly excited to have Steve and Lori Harvey join us on this monumental journey as investors. They truly understand the vision of MOON and support our mission to revolutionize the tech industry with innovative lighting products & creator solutions that help people capture their best moments. We are thrilled for what the future holds as we work together to take MOON Ultra to the next level.