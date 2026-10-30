Photo credit: Latisha Marie, courtesy of Black Promoter Collective Celebrity News by Selena Hill Stevie Wonder Files Lawsuit To Evict Ex-fiancée Living At His L.A. Property The music legend’s dispute with former fiancée Carmen Efferson underscores how decades-old informal arrangements can create costly complications.







Stevie Wonder’s property dispute with former fiancée Carmen Efferson is putting a spotlight on a business lesson for homeowners, entrepreneurs, and investors: Informal agreements involving valuable assets can become complicated when expectations about ownership and control diverge.

The 76-year-old music legend filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 22 seeking to evict Efferson from his property in Studio City, California, where she has lived since 1988, reports PEOPLE. According to the complaint, the arrangement allowed Efferson to occupy the property without paying rent, but she allegedly violated its terms this summer by refusing to allow insurance inspectors inside. The Los Angeles Times reported that the disagreement escalated after Wonder’s representatives sought access to the property for insurance purposes. Wonder’s attorneys said the inspection was necessary to maintain coverage on the property. The complaint also alleges that Efferson received a 30-day notice to vacate but remained in the home after the deadline. Wonder is seeking to terminate the agreement, recover attorney fees, and obtain statutory damages.

A July 23 email attached to the complaint claims that Efferson was informed that the insurance inspector would enter the home on July 30 to “conduct an inspection for the purposes of maintaining insurance coverage on the Property,” according to PEOPLE. The complaint alleged that Efferson responded to the email, refused to comply, and told the attorneys she was “feeling harassed,” and did “not consent” to the inspection.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Efferson accused the Grammy-winning musician of manipulation and argued that Wonder promised her the home would eventually belong to her.

“I didn’t even want the house at first — but he kept insisting,” she said. “He’s going to paint this like I am the one who is lying, and there is no talking to this fool,” Efferson continued. “I’m so sick of someone like him always getting away with this s–t.” She added, “Nobody wants to say this, but I know that he is a gaslighter and a manipulator.”

The dispute’s outcome will depend on the applicable law, the evidence, and the court’s assessment of the parties’ claims.

The situation underscores the importance of documenting property arrangements, especially when family members, romantic partners, or longtime associates are involved. Written agreements can clarify whether an arrangement constitutes a lease, a gift, a promise to transfer ownership, or permission to occupy a property. Deeds and other formal ownership records also help establish who legally holds title.

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