‘Still G.I.N. Lounge By Dre And Snoop’ Opening In Nashville April 4

Nashville is about to be hit with some “Gin and Juice” as California recording artists Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are about to launch a new venue.

According to The Tennessean, the West Coast legends are opening a lounge at 128 2nd Ave. N on April 4, “Still G.I.N. Lounge By Dre and Snoop.”

The pair announced the opening via Instagram:

“This Isn’t Just A Lounge – It’s A Legacy. Opening at @nashvillelivedowntown – April 4th.

Celebrate the good life with the first Still G.I.N. Lounge by @dreandsnoop in downtown Nashville, TN.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STILL G.I.N. Lounge by Dre and Snoop (@stillginloungenash)

The latest addition to Nashville Live! will give people access to the lounge in the venue’s basement. There, people can have libations made with Snoop and Dre’s gin brand, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop.

“The first ever location of Still G.I.N. Lounge by Dre and Snoop will bring an unparalleled cocktail and nightlife experience to Nashville Live! and all of downtown Nashville,” said Reed Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies and CEO of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment in a written statement. “We are thrilled to add this premier venue alongside some of the best sports, dining, entertainment and hospitality concepts in the country, including PBR Cowboy Bar, DraftKings Sports & Social and Play Playground Nashville.”

In February 2024, Snoop and Dre introduced a new alcoholic beverage, “Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” named after the second single released from Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle. The duo did so to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the iconic rapper’s debut album, which Dr. Dre produced.

Fans and revelers who visit the lounge can expect to find a “bespoke cocktail” menu featuring drinks made with Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop.

The Platinum Negroni, with bright citrus flavors of yuzu, grapefruit, and lemon, finished with baking spice

The Bee’s Knees, with fresh lemon, wildflower honey, apricot liqueur and lavender

The OG-OF, a Bourbon-based and butter pecan-flavored Old Fashioned cocktail

The Nashville Nightcap, a tequila-based espresso martini with coffee and tiramisu notes

RELATED CONTENT: Black Twitter Drags Jermaine Dupri For Allegedly Admitting To Cheating On Janet Jackson In Lifetime Doc