St. Lunatics’ Ali Claims Nelly Owes Him Beaucoup Bread

During an interview on VLAD TV, St. Lunatics group member Ali vowed he would never work with Nelly again. Ali Jones alleges that the group’s frontman, Nelly, owes him debts and he went months without paying the group anything.

According to VIBE Magazine, Jones alleges that like many groups who have fallen apart in Hip-Hop’s history, Nelly fell under the sway of an unnamed co-conspirator and schemed him out of money that he was owed. Jones did not state an exact figure in the video, but gave examples using a $90,000 mark. Jones claims that if Nelly received $90,000, he himself would typically get $14,000. Jones also alleges that Nelly shut down all communication when asked about the owned money.



Jones was candid, telling VLAD TV: “‘He has no real raw good intentions, not for us. We’ve all sat together to search for a time when he did that didn’t benefit him. He wouldn’t do that—not for us. He’s always going to spoon-feed you so he can stay in a position of control..[Nelly] got $50 million. I’m happy for him. That’s what he wants. He wants a billion.”

This marks the second time Jones has made these allegations publicly, following Nelly’s sale of his catalogue. In June, BLACK ENTERPRISE covered reports that Nelly solid half of his music, including eight LP’s to HarborView Equity Partners for $50 million. In 2021, the two men went back and forth on social media over who was responsible for writing hits from Nelly’s Country Grammar album in posts that were deleted. Jones has maintained that he wrote those songs and remained uncredited for his work because Nelly’s contract demanded that Nelly write those songs.

As Yahoo reported, each of the St. Lunatics reportedly helped Nelly write his debut album. Jones seemed to have faith that his friend would not do him dirty, he had hoped Nelly would honor the group for helping him find major success.

