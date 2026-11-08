(Photo: Canvas Beauty) Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Stormi Steele Turns $2.6 Million TikTok Livestream Into A Business Blueprint The beauty entrepreneur's record-breaking livestream offers a lesson in converting viral sales into a sustainable business.







Entrepreneurs looking to turn social media attention into lasting business growth can learn a thing or two from Stormi Steele. The founder and CEO of Canvas Beauty Brand generated $2.6 million in sales during a single TikTok livestream on Black Friday 2024, but the real business story is what happened after she stopped streaming.

Steele’s success illustrates the opportunities available to entrepreneurs who understand how to convert digital audiences into customers. It also highlights a challenge that comes with rapid growth: Having a successful sales strategy is only half the battle. Building the infrastructure to sustain that success is where the real work begins.

In May 2024, Steele became the first person to generate more than $1 million in a single TikTok Live, reaching the milestone in about four and a half hours. Months later, she surpassed that achievement with the $2.6 million Black Friday livestream. But the entrepreneur says the results were years in the making.

“That million-dollar live wasn’t an overnight success,” Steele told Inc. “It was years of preparation meeting the right opportunity.”

For founders exploring TikTok Shop and other social commerce platforms, Canvas Beauty’s experience offers an important lesson about business readiness. A viral moment can create extraordinary demand, but companies need sufficient inventory, employees, fulfillment capabilities, and operational systems to capitalize on it.

“When you’re growing at that speed, you quickly realize that the systems that got you to one level won’t necessarily get you to the next,” Steele explained.

Canvas Beauty responded by investing in its operations and strengthening inventory management and fulfillment. The company also focused on customer retention rather than relying exclusively on one-time purchases. As a result, Steele says that approximately 65% of Canvas Beauty customers return to purchase again.

“One of my biggest lessons has been that generating revenue and building a sustainable business are two very different skill sets,” she said. “You must master both.”

Steele is also shifting her responsibilities as the business grows. Rather than personally driving every major sales event, she is building a team capable of generating revenue without depending entirely on her presence. The company recently added a chief marketing officer, social media manager, and data analyst to strengthen its growth strategy.

“I’m transitioning from being the person making the sales to building the machine that makes the sales,” Steele said.

Her message to entrepreneurs preparing for their own breakthrough is straightforward: “Don’t just prepare to go viral. Prepare to stay in business.”

For Black-owned businesses competing in the digital marketplace, Canvas Beauty’s journey demonstrates that social media can open doors to significant revenue. However, sustainable entrepreneurship requires turning those opportunities into repeat customers, strong operations, and a business that can grow beyond its founder.

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