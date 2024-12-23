Events by Jameelah Mullen Metro Atlanta Entrepreneurs Create Safe Haven For Street Racers With ‘Sunday Funday’ Events Sunday Funday organizing street racing in Metro Atlanta.







Street racing is a consistent problem in metro Atlanta. Two metro Atlanta businessmen have created a solution that allows racing enthusiasts to enjoy the pastime and law enforcement to focus on other tasks.

On Dec. 15, drivers and spectators convened at a Clayton County warehouse for “Sunday Funday.” The event provides a designated space where participants can race at high speeds and perform off-road stunts without fear of legal consequences.

“We are trying to take the sliding cars off the streets and bring them to a safe haven,” “event organizer “Str Polo” told WAGA News. Polo says his passion for racing led him to legal woes and aims to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

“I was younger, I was in the streets doing all this stuff, but as I get my car, impounded, getting incarcerated. It just takes too much money,”

Polo told the outlet.

The event drew thousands, and police officers and medical personnel attended to help maintain safety and order.

Stunt Man, “Bear,” tells WAGA News that Sunday Funday helps to lighten the load for local law enforcement.

“Let’s be real, police officers have way more heavy-duty stuff like murders and things of that nature to chase behind instead of making full task force to chase kids in race cars,” he told the outlet.

In October 2024, Atlanta law enforcement agencies joined forces to crack down on street racing. Atlanta police and officers from Fulton County, South Fulton, Decatur, College Park, and Clayton County collaborated on Operation Burnout. The multi-county investigation led to nearly 50 arrests. Police impounded 19 cars and confiscated seven weapons.

In August, a car hit 32-year-old Shantea Reeves, killing her. The investigation showed that the vehicle, allegedly involved in street racing, was going at least 100 miles per hour.

The next Sunday Funday is scheduled for February 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: NASCAR Driver Rajah Caruth Will Graduate From WSSU Motorsports Program