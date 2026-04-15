Studio Museum In Harlem Opens Applications For 2026-2027 Artist-In-Residence Program

The famed Studio Museum in Harlem announced that applications are now open for the 2026-2027 Artist-in-Residence program.

On April 13, the Studio Museum in Harlem announced on Instagram that applications are now open for its coveted annual residency, offering an 11-month program for three artists of African descent from around the world working in any medium.

“The residency program offers artists an unparalleled opportunity to develop their practice from within the Museum’s walls,” the Museum shared in its caption. “Individuals selected for the residency receive institutional guidance, professional development, research support, studio space, and a stipend paid out over the course of the residency.”

The 2026–27 Artist-in-Residence program will run from Nov. 2, 2026, to Oct. 3, 2027, culminating in an in-house exhibition at the Studio Museum in Harlem. Since its founding in 1969, the program has supported more than 150 artists of African and Afro-Latinx descent, shaping generations of contemporary talent.

In the 1980s, then-director Mary Schmidt Campbell formalized the residency by standardizing its structure and cohort size. Selected artists receive studio space, a $37,500 stipend, and mentorship from museum staff and visiting arts professionals.

Since its inception, the program has helped fill a critical gap by supporting artists of color navigating financial and personal challenges while staying true to their creative vision. Alums of the program continue to widely recognize its importance across Harlem and the broader art world.

“One of my fondest memories of being in the program is the camaraderie that I had with the other two artists [Terry Boddie and Nicole Awai], feeling that we were all embarking on a new journey,” said Sanford Biggers, a cohort within the 1999 – 2000 program.

“The residency maintained the momentum I was building and offered me access to people, exhibitions, and most importantly, the opportunity to begin regularly showing public works outdoors,” said Chakaia Booker, a cohort within the 1995 – 1996 residency.

In February, the Studio Museum in Harlem named Derriann Pharr, Simonette Quamina, and Taylor Simmons as its 2026 Artists-in-Residence. They are the first cohort to work in the J. Bruce Llewellyn Artist in Residence Center at the Museum’s new home, which opened in November 2025 with an installation honoring past residents.

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