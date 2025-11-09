Arts and Culture by Mary Spiller Studio Museum In Harlem Reopens With Landmark Basquiat Acquisition After years of renovation, the Studio Museum in Harlem unveils its new home and celebrates a major addition to its collection — a rare Jean-Michel Basquiat painting gifted by longtime supporters.









The Studio Museum in Harlem is preparing to reopen its doors on Nov. 15, revealing not only a striking new building but also a historic acquisition that cements its cultural significance. Among the many works now part of its collection is “Bayou,” the first Jean-Michel Basquiat painting to join the museum’s permanent holdings.

The painting, a gift from financier Joseph Perella and his wife, Amy, was donated in 2023. Perella, a mentor to Raymond J. McGuire—Studio Museum board chair and a prominent figure in the art world—played a key role in facilitating the contribution.

While Basquiat’s name is instantly recognizable, his presence in major U.S. museum collections remains surprisingly limited. The acquisition is therefore a milestone for the institution dedicated to celebrating Black artists and their creative legacies, ARTnews reports.

The Museum of Modern Art, for instance, has showcased Basquiat’s “Glenn” (1985) but only as a borrowed piece from a private collector. As art critic Bob Nickas once noted, MoMA’s reliance on loans underscores the “absence of a Basquiat” in its own collection—an unspoken invitation for donors to fill the gap. One such donor appears to have answered that call, not at MoMA, but at the Studio Museum.

Other institutions have fared only slightly better. The Whitney Museum of American Art acquired Hollywood Africans (1983) decades ago, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art only obtained its first Basquiat works in 2021.

“Bayou,” Basquiat’s 1984 work, is rich with layered imagery and text—a signature of his style. It features fragments of a multiplication table, a thinly drawn hand, and words like “WASTEWATER” and “SOUTH,” perhaps nodding to the artist’s time in New Orleans and his reflections on geography, race, and history. The piece was likely displayed in 1985 at Galerie Bruno Bischofberger in Zurich, the gallery instrumental in propelling Basquiat’s international fame.

Now, decades later, “Bayou” has returned to Harlem, the neighborhood where Basquiat’s story began. With its reopening, the Studio Museum not only reclaims its role as a hub for Black artistry but also ensures that Basquiat’s voice—one that redefined American art—has a lasting home in the city that shaped him.

RELATED CONTENT: Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting sells for $41.9 million