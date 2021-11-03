Study: Black Americans 28% More Likely To Be Dismissed From Bankruptcy Than Non-Black Filers

It’s no secret the wealth gap between Black and White Americans has persisted for decades.

Now, a recent report shows that Black Americans are as much as 28% more likely to be dismissed from bankruptcy proceedings than non-Black bankruptcy filers, contributing to the widening wealth gap existing in America, experts contend.

A bankruptcy dismissal closes your bankruptcy case, leading to the loss of protection of an order stopping creditors from collecting debts. The bankruptcy petitioner remains liable for his or her debts.

A study by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business has revealed bias in bankruptcy dismissal rates. Black Americans were more likely to be advised to enter Chapter 13 versus Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings, disclosing implicit bias existing in bankruptcy advice and proceedings, Yahoo.com reported.