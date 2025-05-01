Suge Knight Will Fork Over $1.5M To Family Of Deceased Hit-And-Run Victim

Former Death Records owner Suge Knight has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of the man he killed to avoid another court trial for $1.5 million, Rolling Stone reports.

Knight is currently in prison after being convicted of killing Terry Carter in 2015 when he ran over him with a truck near the production office of the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

The settlement came after Knight said he wanted to go to trial but changed his mind a day before the April 30 jury selection started.

The agreement stipulates that Carter’s wife and two daughters would each get $500,000 from him.

Carter’s wife, Lillian, spoke to the media outside the courtroom after the hearing.

“It’s hard living without him when I lived all those many years with him,” she said. “It’s been very, very difficult. I’ve been in pain ever since January 29, 2015. I haven’t had a good day, not one good day.”

Added, Lillian’s daughter, Nekaya, “I’m glad it’s finally over. It’s been a long, emotional, and mental rollercoaster. We couldn’t put ourselves through it all again. I want to move onward and upward, to get to work like my dad was always saying.”

Knight has always denied that hitting Carter was intentional, claiming he was fleeing the scene after an ambush.