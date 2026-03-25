Suge Knight Memoir ‘Your Pain Is My Joy’ To Be Released In August

Former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight, currently incarcerated after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in September 2018, has an upcoming book that is slated to be released in the summer of 2026, titled Your Pain Is My Joy.

The book, which will be published under the Simon & Schuster imprint, Gallery Books, is scheduled for release on Aug. 4. It promises tales from Suge, including memorable moments from his career as a music manager/label owner. Your Pain Is My Joy is a “candid and unapologetic look inside the mind of the original rap kingpin.”

Suge Knight Memoir “Your Pain Is My Joy’ Addresses Beef, Diddy & Morehttps://t.co/Y1ryip6Ziq pic.twitter.com/VRorVnVBgW — AllHipHopcom (@allhiphopcom) March 25, 2026

Suge wrote the memoir while in prison, and he tells his own story, even detailing things that may have been rumored or heard about over the years, including incidents like allegedly dangling rapper Vanilla Ice off a balcony, his not-so-friendly encounters with his nemesis and East Coast rival, Bad Boy Records’ Sean “Diddy” Combs. He speaks about the night in Las Vegas when Tupac Shakur was shot right beside him in a car, when the recording artist was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. Other stories will emerge throughout the book, unfiltered and raw.

The former record executive is in prison now after he struck two men with his vehicle in January 2015, killing one man, Terry Carter, and leaving another severely injured. The incident took place near the production office of the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton. The victim’s family sued him for wrongful death, and on the eve of jury selection for the trial on April 30, 2025, he decided to settle the lawsuit to avoid testifying in the case, according to Rolling Stone.

He agreed to pay the family members, Carter’s wife, Lillian, and their two daughters a total of $1.5 million, with each receiving $500,000 each from him.

“It’s hard living without him when I lived all those many years with him,” Lillian said. “It’s been very, very difficult. I’ve been in pain ever since January 29, 2015. I haven’t had a good day, not one good day.”

Suge has always denied that he intentionally hit Carter.

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