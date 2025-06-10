Atlanta Came To Slay And Celebrate At The 2025 Original Sundresses & Seersuckers® Weekend

This past weekend, Atlanta was buzzing with style, soul, and summertime sophistication as the Original Sundresses & Seersuckers® XIV weekend took over the city. Hosted by the distinguished brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Delta Mu Mu Chapter, and produced by Commitment to Excellence, Inc., the celebration served as one of the most exciting and well-attended events this summer.

Established with the goal of gathering like-minded individuals to celebrate and support our community by supporting our youth, this year’s Sundresses and Seersuckers was a sold-out event featuring four consecutive days of fun and fellowship. From Thursday’s Meet & Greet at Suite Lounge, where the vibes were smooth and the outfits already giving, to Sunday’s Day Party that wrapped things up with one last turn-up, the entire weekend was a perfectly curated mix of connection, community, and classic ATL flavor.

On Friday, guests enjoyed The Marketplace and The PreVue, a full-day experience at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta where wellness, shopping, and joy collided. By the time Friday night’s PreQuel dress rehearsal hit Southern Exchange, the city was officially outside.

But of course, all roads led to Saturday’s main event at the Home Depot Backyard—the legendary Sundresses & Seersuckers party with a purpose. With Big Tigger holding down the mic and Quinn + Jukebox of Atlanta rocking the stage, even a brief storm couldn’t keep people away. The crowd showed up and showed out in their freshest fits, and Mayor Andre Dickens even pulled up to show love and speak to the crowd, reminding everyone that Atlanta supports events that uplift the culture and the community.

And speaking of support, this wasn’t just a good time. Proceeds from the weekend benefited the Delta Mu Mu Chapter’s impactful Black Rhinos mentorship programming, pouring directly into the next generation of Black excellence.

One of the standout activations of the evening was the Black Beverage Experience—a beautifully curated area spotlighting Black-owned spirits brands and a lineup of food trucks that kept the crowd fueled and festive well into the night.

After the main event, attendees danced into the early morning at the AfterGroove, and just when you thought the weekend was over, Sunday’s Day Party brought the energy right back to the Suite Lounge.

Stylish, soulful, and purpose-driven, the Original Sundresses & Seersuckers® weekend once again proved why it’s one of Atlanta’s most anticipated cultural experiences of the year. If you missed it, start planning for next year now because this is one tradition that keeps getting better with time.

RELATED CONTENT: Sundresses & Seersuckers: The Atlanta Festival That Funds Scholarships For Young Black Men