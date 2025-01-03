Ja Rule Takes Shots At 50 Cent After Critic Calls Vegas Show ‘Worst Live Performance’

“Power” executive Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson just started a Las Vegas residency, and after a critic labeled his show the “worst live performance” she had ever seen, his biggest rival, Ja Rule, took the opportunity to throw shots at his sworn enemy.

After the first night of 50’s residency at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live, Jen G., who has a million followers on Instagram, gave a scathing review of the G-Unit boss’ performance. In her review, she did not hold back criticism of what she viewed that night on Dec. 27. After giving him props for earlier performances in his career; she stated the flaws she noticed with not only his performance but also finding fault with the sound, stage design, and even the graphics.

“I’ve seen 50 Cent perform in warehouses in Memphis, TN (where I’m from) decades ago, and it was pure magic. His limited-time residency in Las Vegas was the opposite of that. The sound was balanced poorly, making it impossible to hear the performance.”

Once she posted, the “Holla Holla” rapper commented on the concertgoer’s critique, which was reposted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Not the worst… #ICONN“

Although it’s been years since the rivals went at each other during their infamous beef in the 1990s, it seems to be brewing back up. Right before the new year, after an X user commented on the rumor that 50 allegedly bought several front-row seats at one of his shows years ago to give the appearance that Ja couldn’t sell out a venue, Ja called “cap” on the rumor. He offered anyone $10,000 if they could show proof of 50 buying the tickets and showing where it took place.

🧢 🧢 🧢 You believe this dumb sh*t??? Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo sh*t what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat f*king LIAR 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/EGeH8WQh5e — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 29, 2024

50 Cent will be at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live until Jan. 6.

Ja Rule was recently seen with Doug E. Fresh, Fat Joe, and DJ Cassidy for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show.

