News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Surgeon Accused Of Knowingly Buying Stolen Vehicles For Rental Car Side Hustle The allegedly deceitful doctor was a well-known surgeon in the Warner Robins area.







A Georgia surgeon allegedly bought stolen vehicles for a rental car side hustle.

Local law enforcement arrested Patrick Narh-Martey on April 10 in connection with the alleged scheme, as reported by 13WMAZ. Narh-Martey is a registered surgeon at the Emory Healthcare facility in Warner Robins.

However, when he wasn’t operating on patients, the doctor was covering up stolen cars to use as rental vehicles. To run his side hustle, Amanor Enterprise LLC, prosecutors claim, he stole the cars and then altered their VINs.

Now, the detained physician faces 11 counts of theft by receiving stolen property and eight counts of possessing a car with altered VINs. He reportedly did not work alone, conspiring with others to conduct the criminal car-rental scheme.

The incident report further detailed how many cars were illegally in his possession. Narh-Martey reportedly purchased 13 stolen vehicles across various states from North Carolina to Illinois. None of the vehicles came from Georgia.

According to the Middle Georgia Surgical Institute, Narh-Martey is a board-certified internal medicine physician. Known for his work in medical education, research, and communal wellness, he became a beacon of health expertise in the Warner Robins community.

“His holistic approach to healthcare emphasizes the importance of fostering strong doctor-patient relationships built on trust, empathy, and open communication, ensuring that each patient receives personalized attention and comprehensive treatment tailored to their unique needs,” wrote the webpage.

Now, the acclaimed doctor is at the center of an ongoing investigation into the stolen-vehicle scheme.

Ahead of his recent arrest, Narh-Martey came in contact with authorities before this issue in 2021. However, instead of becoming a suspect, the Georgia surgeon was listed as a victim in a case regarding a stolen vehicle from Florida.

A Houston County tag office employee reported a car title as potentially fake, leading police to reach out to Narh-Martey. He reportedly lied to police about where he purchased a 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat. He told authorities that he paid $44,500 for the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.

It was not until years later that the police uncovered Narh-Martey’s ruse. Now, he faces not only jail time but a hit to his medical career as well. The news outlet confirmed that his page on the Warner Robins medical center’s website has been removed in light of the charges.

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