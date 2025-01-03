News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Suspect Convicted After ‘Pop And Dip’ Instagram Post Led Police Right to Him A man was convicted three years after posting his plans to "pop and dip" on a customer.







A murder suspect has been convicted three years after his “pop and dip” Instagram post led authorities to him.

Shamel Crowder, 24, was found guilty in Clayton County Superior Court on Dec. 30, following a trial that ended 10 days prior and exactly three years to the day he fatally shot Geoffrey Canty, 19, Law and Crime reports. Crowder was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years. Two eyewitnesses to the crime were also arrested and prosecuted as co-defendants.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Crowder met Canty in the parking lot of Canty’s workplace to allegedly sell him a firearm for an agreed price of $300. However, after Canty handed over the money, Crowder shot him three times in the stomach with the very gun he had promised to sell. Crowder then took both the money and the weapon, leaving Canty to die in the parking lot.

Crowder was arrested in Henry County in January 2022, and his co-defendant, Christopher Joel Dejeinett, was apprehended in Savannah.

Just minutes before meeting Canty, Crowder posted to Instagram that he planned to “pop and dip,” alluding to his intention to “pop” Canty and “dip” by fleeing the scene of the crime. The post was used as part of the state’s evidence against Crowder.

He was charged with multiple felonies and found guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of firearm possession during the commission of a felony. The DA stated that the only eyewitnesses to the murder were the suspects charged in the case. Seven individuals testified in support of the State.

“The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to securing justice for our citizens,” Clayton County DA Tasha Mosley said. “We hope this conviction brings peace to the family of Mr. Canty.”

RELATED CONTENT: Social Media Celebrates Norfolk State Hiring Michael Vick While PETA Criticizes