Swae Lee Allegedly Tries To Discourage People From Voting For Kamala Harris: ‘Do Your Research’

Recording artist Swae Lee is facing backlash after allegedly going on social media to tell people not to vote for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

On July 27, the recording artist, one-half of the Mississippi-based hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, took to the X platform to advise his followers to “Do your research” and not vote for the vice president in the upcoming presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp. — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

While trying to discourage voters from electing the first Black woman president, he lays the blame on the country’s support of Ukraine against known enemy Russia. He states that he pays millions in tax dollars annually to have the money sent to “A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! ” Urging people to think about “Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!!”

The recording artist seems to think the money the US gave to another country could have been placed in our pockets instead. He seems to feel that every “American citizen” would have gotten at least $200,000 each if those funds weren’t forwarded to Ukraine. He specifically chastises Black people and states that Harris does not do anything “but sign off on things against yall.” He warns that voting for her because “we” think that she is Black is “not going to end in our favor.”

The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand, think about that, but I guess we don’t need the shit 🤷🏽‍♂️ and yall standing for Kamala. My black people, she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black… — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

He continued his discouragement campaign against Harris, ending his rant by posting a video clip sent to him by another X user, who presumably agreed with his views on the vice president. The clip was from a debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls in 2020 that shows Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard criticizing Harris’ record as a prosecutor in San Francisco.

“Y’all better pay attention ! And there’s a lot more”

Y’all better pay attention ! And there’s a lot more https://t.co/WWvu9YKoZc — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 28, 2024

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Is Queen Bey Approved! VP Granted Access To Use ‘Freedom’ Song In Campaign