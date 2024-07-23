Kamala Harris Is Queen Bey Approved! VP Granted Access To Use ‘Freedom’ Song In Campaign

Beyoncé is already contributing to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. The singer gave the Vice President permission to use her hit song “Freedom” while on the campaign trail.

The song played as Harris made her official entrance to her campaign headquarters on July 22. The singer does not frequently grant clearances on her songs, making this approval extra special for the presidential hopeful.

CNN confirmed that Beyoncé specifically allowed Harris to use the track, which was initially released in 2016 with her album Lemonade. Moreover, the news outlet detailed that the Grammy winner swiftly said yes to using the song for Harris’ first appearance for her campaign. Reportedly, the request was only made hours before the event.

The song itself is especially relevant, evoking the theme of Black power found throughout the acclaimed album. Its lyrics, which include lines like “I break chains all by myself” and “A winner don’t quit on themselves,” promote self-empowerment fitting for a presidential race.

However, the singer has yet to explicitly endorse the politician. Despite this, the allowance of her song during the event is a strong indicator that Harris has her support.

This is also not the first time Beyoncé has shown love to Harris. Harris disclosed on her tax records that Beyoncé gifted her tickets to her Renaissance World Tour show in August. Harris also partook in the concert’s shimmery attire theme and thanked the star on Instagram for the “fun date night.”

Beyoncé’s quick approval aligns with thousands of Harris’ Black women supporters. Over 40,000 supporters rallied behind the candidate on a “Win With Black Women” Zoom call. The event raised around $1.5 million for her campaign on July 21.

Harris continues to earn delegates to solidify her spot as the Democratic nominee, with Beyoncé’s “Freedom” swiftly becoming a theme song for her journey to the Oval Office.

