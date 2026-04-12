BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Swedish Exhibit Will Reclaim Of Legacy 18th Century Black Diarist Through His Own Words The famed Black Swede will have his own works displayed in the landmark exhibition.







An under-researched historic Black diarist will get his own shine in a new Swedish exhibit.

The National Museum in Stockholm will explore the life of Adolf Ludvig Gustav Fredrik Albrecht Couschi, also historically known as Badin, particularly through the writings he left behind. The exhibit, titled “Badin – Beyond Surface and Mask,” will not only examine his controversial remembrance in Swedish history, but also his own perception of his livelihood.

Badin arrived at the Swedish Royal Court in 1760. According to The Guardian, he appeared before the royals as a “gift” to Queen Louisa Ulrika. He was granted the name Badin, a French word for “joke” or “prankster,” as he rose through the ranks of civil society.

Before entering Sweden, historians believe Badin began his life as an enslaved person. He “belonged” to various noblemen across Europe before landing in the country.

Badin documented his life through his diary entries and an autobiography on his life throughout Swedish society. As he became more immersed in the country’s noble circles, he held new titles including chamberlain, court secretary, ballet master, and civil servant.

While historians slighted his memory, Badin will receive an, what many feel as overdue spotlight at the museum. Although not an unknown figure in Swedish history, famous works offered a surface-level, if not outright racist, depiction of the famed Black Swede.

However, a fellow Black Swede wants to change the narrative surrounding the diarist. Artist Salad Hilowle has paid homage to his muse through a new commissioned film, which will accompany Badin’s own works throughout the exhibit.

“I’m always talking about how he [Badin] was an image, and he was the other, and now the other is also an artist. Time has changed in Sweden. It’s a super strong moment,” explained Holowle.

The film, “Maroonen” or “The Marooned,” speaks on Badin’s experience as a Black man whose life is summed up in others’ words.

Hilowle added, “The image of him is everywhere, but no one seems to hear or read his own voice.”

Badin lived in Sweden at a time when only 20 Black people officially existed in the country. However, his experience as a notable figure in the Royal court makes his legacy unique, yet the exact details were previously unknown.

“He has an in-between position in the court,” shared the exhibition’s curator, Åsa Bharathi Larsson. “He is free, but he isn’t part of the royal family. We don’t know anything about his real family, but he has a status and a different relationship with the royal family than perhaps other court servants had.”

Badin’s own name may also hint at how he navigated life as a Black man during this era. The Queen ensured his education, but he could have adopted a comedic persona to evade perception as a threat.

With Badin’s life and death shaped by others, the film and exhibit will spark a new interest in the authentic life of the famed Black Swede. Now, the Black diarist’s words will speak on his own behalf for the first time in history.

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