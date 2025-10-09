Events by Jameelah Mullen R&B Legend Sybil To Celebrate Her Aggie Pride at HBCU Homecoming Parade The songstress is coming home.







At North Carolina A&T State University’s 2025 Homecoming, alumna and singer Sybil Lynch, better known as Sybil, will serve as the grand marshal for the event parade.

During its 99th annual homecoming celebration on Oct 11, Sybil will lead the procession, which will start at 8 a.m., ahead of the football game where they will face off against South Carolina State University.

The Paterson, New Jersey, native began pursuing her music career while attending the renowned HBCU, which boasts the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth.’ She graduated from the university in 1985, where she was crowned Miss A&T in her senior year.

The singer burst onto the R&B scene in the late 1980s with hits like “Falling In Love” and “When I’m Good And Ready,” which made their way to the charts in both the United States and the UK. She set the music world on fire with her dance cover of Dionne Warwick’s “Don’t Make Me Over.” The artist breathed new life into the song, introducing it to a new generation. The classic reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart. With countless remixes, the song remains a cult classic on the house music scene.

Lynch also collaborated with hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa on their 1990 hit, “Independent.” The singer achieved success in the UK through her collaboration with producers Stock, Aitken & Waterman, with a cover of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ “You’re the Love of My Life” / “The Love I Lost,” which reached No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 18 on the Billboard Maxi-Singles Sales.

Currently, the R&B and house music legend is a college advancement officer at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. She continues to perform worldwide. In 2024, Lynch released “Cheers,” a duet with singer Trarius. In August, her hometown honored her with Sybil Lynch Way, a street named in her honor.

For more information about the parade and other homecoming festivities, visit North Carolina A&T State University’s website.

