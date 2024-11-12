Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Symone Sanders Townsend Tells Democrats And White Women Voters To Figure It Out ‘Internally’ The political analyst explained why these groups need to 'internally' figure out what led to this shift to the right.







Political analyst Symone Sanders Townsend had some choice words for the Democratic party and white women voters.

Sanders Townsend spoke up on behalf of the Black voters, specifically the 92% of Black women who voted for Kamala Harris. On MSNBC’s The Weekend, the commentator urged the Democratic party to address and evaluate why other electorates, primarily white women and Latino voters, strayed away from supporting Harris.

“I’ve been very dismayed, actually, by this whole working class voter conversation because are Black people not working class,” the co-host said. “If it was really about the issues, if it’s really about the message. How did that message break through to Black working class people and it didn’t break through to the majority of anybody else?”

Based on exit poll data shared by NBC News, 53% of white women voted for Trump, alongside 55% and 38% of Latino men and women, respectively. Given these jarring numbers, many analysts have questioned what the Democratic party failed to do messaging-wise to lose these crucial voters.

For Sanders Townsend, these communities, as well as the party itself, must start an internal dialogue to address what happened and find solutions.

“I understand there are white women out here that voted for Kamala Harris, but baby, 52% of y’all voted for Donald Trump. And this was not the first time. Now, for the third time,” she continued. “So you’ve got to come together and address it internally. So I understand you didn’t do it, but enough people did where y’all got to have a conversation.”

Moreover, Sanders Townsend called out Rep. Nancy Pelosi for urging President Biden to suspend his reelection campaign.

“[Pelosi] played into presidential politics this cycle,” expressed the panelist. “She helped orchestrate the very public demise of the president.”

.@SymoneDSanders calls out Democrats on Capitol Hill, specifically Nancy Peolsi for “playing into presidential politics” this election cycle. @LeahDaughtry agrees. pic.twitter.com/aIbVVbUXam — The Weekend on MSNBC (@TheWeekendMSNBC) November 9, 2024

As the Democratic party struggles to determine its next steps, Sanders Townsend believes that leaders and certain groups must be held accountable.

