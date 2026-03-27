Technology by Black Enterprise 22-Year-Old Black Creator Launches ‘Synth City,’ An AI-Powered Animated Series From His Laptop The project is about more than technology







Originally published on BlackNews.

While major studios debate how artificial intelligence will reshape Hollywood, 22-year-old Tierre Hummons has already built his own cinematic animated series called Synth City, which delivers studio-level quality without studio-level funding. The series is produced using AI, original music, self-built systems, and an independent distribution strategy — establishing a scalable blueprint for Black ownership in entertainment.

A recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Hummons says the project is about more than technology. It is about ownership and infrastructure.

At its core, Synth City follows Caden, a talented college music producer attempting to leave the drug economy behind while being pulled back in by a local artist-turned-dealer who depends on his beats. The series does not glamorize street life. Instead, it explores the economic pressure, psychological tension, and survival decisions many young creatives face while trying to build legitimate careers.

The show reframes a rarely examined truth in hip-hop culture: the producer is the architect. While artists command the spotlight, producers build the sonic foundations that shape global music.

Synth City centers the strategist behind the sound — highlighting the ambition, sacrifice, and moral crossroads that come with chasing success from underserved environments.

Hummons leveraged AI not as a shortcut, but as a production equalizer — dramatically reducing overhead while maintaining full creative control. By combining animation tools, AI-assisted rendering, original scoring, and direct-to-audience digital rollout, he created a vertically controlled system without outside investors, licensing deals, or creative compromise.

The series continues expanding its cultural footprint. National recording artist Jhonni Blaze is set to appear in upcoming episodes, marking a significant crossover between independent animation and established music talent. Hummons has also collaborated with Diamond of Crime Mob, known for the cultural anthem ‘Knuck If You Buck,’ reinforcing the show’s authentic connection to hip-hop culture.

In an era when Black creatives often generate culture without retaining ownership, Synth City represents a different model:

• Creator-owned intellectual property

• AI-powered cost efficiency

• Independent digital distribution

• Long-term franchise scalability

Rather than waiting to be funded or selected by gatekeepers, Hummons built his own ecosystem — demonstrating how emerging technology can shift leverage back to creators. As artificial intelligence continues to disrupt the media landscape, Synth City stands as an early example of how Black innovators can lead the next wave of entertainment production — on their own terms.

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