Sza Coins Upcoming Makeup Line ‘Not Beauty,’ Now Fans Can Copy Her Lip Combo

Sza has announced the launch of her new makeup line that goes against the typical ethos of a beauty brand.

Ironically named “Not Beauty,” the makeup brand will allow fans to have a signature lip combination like Sza. Sza appeared on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about what sparked the idea. According to her, the brand came from constant questions on how she gets long-lasting lip color and shine.

Now, the “Saturn” singer and self-proclaimed “certified yapper” will allow others to dress their lips like the superstar.

“People ask about my lip combo all the time and I am a certified yapper,” began the Grammy-winner. “I’m always talking [and] singing. I felt like I needed something that lasted so long, it all came out of a ‘necessity.’ So, I pretty much just designed my own formula for lip gloss and lip creams and lip liners and stains…and just all kinds of things.”

Not Beauty will have an assortment of lip-focused products to start, including lip gloss, liners, and stains. The packaging also aligns with Sza’s “campy” aesthetic with wood-grained tubes.

As for the name, Sza wanted to emphasized that she is not the typical “beauty connoisseur.” However, she still wanted to delight her fans while trying out a new business venture.

She added, “I called it Not Beauty because I don’t consider myself a ‘beauty connoisseur.’ I like to fill a need with things that are functional and trusted and that work, and that’s how this was born.”

Despite this, those interested should not expect a worldwide drop anytime soon. Instead, Sza the CEO will only distribute the items for purchase while on her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar.

While Sza has expanded her creative pursuits into acting, recently starring in One Of Them Days, opposite Keke Palmer, she still has other interests that she is “not” an expert in too. She mentioned that her latest business could veer into furniture or even farming.

Moreover, Sza hopes to secure her “dream role” within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She told Hudson about her desire to play “Storm” in the superhero movie franchise.

In the meantime, Sza remains more focused on her stage presence than screen time as she embarks on her upcoming tour, and official release of “Not Beauty” to concertgoers.

