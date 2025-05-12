Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sza Brought Out This Special Guest To Her ‘Not Beauty’ Pop-Up In New Jersey Hometown Kendrick Lamar showed up to support his tour partner in her hometown pop-up.







Sza traveled back to her hometown of East Rutherford, New Jersey, to host an extra special pop-up for her beauty brand, Not Beauty.

Sza recently launched the makeup company while on her joint Grand National tour with fellow TDE label-mate Kendrick Lamar. Before this pop-up, Sza stated that the products, consisting of lip glosses and lip liners, would only be sold at experiences during her tour stops.

While that is mainly true, interested buyers could visit the pop-up regardless of whether they bought a concert ticket. However, her hometown’s experience slightly differed. She announced that the two-day event would happen at the American Dream Mall, making this the first pop-up at a shopping plaza of this magnitude.

“JERSEY and NEW YORK WE DOING IT MAJORRR . MEET ME AT AMERICAN DREAM MALL TOMORROW AND FRIDAY !! (There’s a pathway that connects to the stadium),” The Grammy winner wrote on her Instagram. So excited to see you at our first mall pop-up!!”

Sza typically meets fans during the events leading up to showtime. However, she brought in her tour partner to make this pop-up more than “alright.”

Kendrick Lamar showed up to meet fans who crowded three floors of the expansive mall. The duo took photos with a tiny music lover as Sza’s hometown fanbase screamed and shouted.

THANK YOU KENDRICK FOR COMING TO TODAYS NOT BEAUTY POP UP !!!! 🪲⛺️ SEE YALL ON STAGE !!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tYd0sPf3AO — SZA (@sza) May 9, 2025

“THANK YOU, KENDRICK, FOR COMING TO TODAY’S NOT BEAUTY POP-UP!” she exclaimed alongside some bug emojis. SEE YOU ALL ON STAGE!!!

While Sza mainly does music, the singer has expanded her art this year into movies and makeup. The One of Them Days actress recently spoke to Vogue about why her beauty brand is ironically called “Not Beauty.”

“[It] was representative of a reminder of: Don’t try to be these other brands, don’t try to be anything,” she told the publication. “Don’t just make a random celebrity brand just because you can. My whole life is about being pressure-free but still trying your best, and that’s what Not is about.”

Sza and Lamar later performed their two-night stint at the MetLife Stadium, conveniently across from the mall. While fans can only catch the products in person, Sza aspires to expand her “Not” empire into other sectors, such as furniture and farming.

