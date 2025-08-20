News by Kandiss Edwards SZA Is Taking ‘CTRL’ As Vans’ New Artistic Director SZA, the five-time Grammy–winning singer-songwriter is taking her foot loose and fancy-free demeanor to Vans as its new artistic director.







To launch this partnership, Vans and SZA introduced a video campaign, VanSZA, celebrating self-expression and the beauty of individuality. The campaign spotlights one of SZA’s favorite silhouettes: the Knu Skool in black and white. The design is rooted in skate culture and reimagined for modern times. In the campaign video, the singer acknowledged her soft style of singing, a point of contention for critics, saying she “can’t whisper anymore.”

It appears the singer is ready to unleash her creativity in full force in her new role.

Under the terms of the agreement, SZA will work directly with Vans to “reimagine upcoming campaigns and co-create exclusive product collections that spotlight one of SZA’s favorite silhouettes with the brand’s creative and youthful spirit.”

Reflecting on her new role with Vans, SZA said, “I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years; they’ve always had an ethos I connect with. As Artistic Director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture and connection are still the access points.”

SZA’s deep tie to self-expression and authenticity is apparent throughout the collaboration.

“In Vans, I feel free,” she said. “I’ve learned that bravery and curiosity are the cures for uncertainty. It’s a lifestyle, and Vans champions that spirit.”

Coming off Super Bowl LIX, where SZA joined Kendrick Lamar onstage, she and Lamar launched their Grand National Tour in April 2025. The stadium tour spanned North America and Europe, with SZA and Kendrick taking their collaborative energy across arenas from Minneapolis to Stockholm. It seems the songstress’s work is never done, as she leaves one monumental opportunity, she goes to the next.

