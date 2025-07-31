News by Kandiss Edwards T.I. Files Response To ‘Situationships’ Lawsuit On June 18, Featherstone Entertainment, founded by Cylia Senii, filed suit in New York claiming T.I. lifted the name of her web series.







Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. has filed a response in an ongoing trademark infringement lawsuit over his new film Situationships.

On June 18, Featherstone Entertainment, founded by Cylia Senii, filed suit in New York claiming T.I. lifted the name of her web series. The series debuted on YouTube in 2016. Senii’s Situationships later streamed on BET Digital, Amazon Prime and Tubi.

Now, the rapper and his production company, Grand Hustle Films, have responded to the trademark dispute filed in the Southern District of New York. T.I.’s legal team contends the title is too generic for trademark protection. They assert Senii has not established exclusive ownership or sufficient recognition of the brand.

Attorneys also questioned the choice of venue, proposing that Georgia is more appropriate given the location of parties and witnesses.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction barring Grand Hustle Films from promoting, distributing, or using the title Situationships while the case proceeds.

T.I. maintains the title was not actively being marketed, nor was it concretely established as the final name of the film.

Senii’s complaint alleges the defendants are “engaging in a common scheme and effort to take advantage of the public’s association of Featherstone’s ‘Situationships’ brand by marketing their own film and entitling it ‘Situationships.’”

She also claims that other versions of her series were in the works between 2019 and 2024 and that she was developing television and film projects associated with the name. T.I.’s team proceeded with similar plans despite being aware of her work.

Senii is seeking financial damages and a court order preventing the film’s release under the contested name. T.I. and Grand Hustle Films have yet to issue a public comment.

No release date has been announced for the film, which T.I. wrote. He will also direct and star in the project.

